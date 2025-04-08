Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 537,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Uxin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $648.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

