VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 193,939 shares.The stock last traded at $82.72 and had previously closed at $82.33.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $592.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
