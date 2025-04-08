VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 193,939 shares.The stock last traded at $82.72 and had previously closed at $82.33.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $592.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

