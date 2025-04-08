Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.45 and last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 1814019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.