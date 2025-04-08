Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.45 and last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 1814019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

