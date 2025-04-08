Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

