Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.63 and last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 4490757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.95.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

