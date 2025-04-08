Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.63 and last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 4490757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.95.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.