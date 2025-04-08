Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $198.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

