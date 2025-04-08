Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $198.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.37. The stock has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

