Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $463.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

