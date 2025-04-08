Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 493,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1076 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

