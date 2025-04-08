Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.91, with a volume of 4161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark cut Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 26.68%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
