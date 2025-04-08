Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.34. 834,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 717,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

