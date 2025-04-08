Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0158 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 34.9% increase from Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

