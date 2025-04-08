Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded to Underweight Rating by Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIRT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after buying an additional 1,401,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,993,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.