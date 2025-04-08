Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.14. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 465,827 shares traded.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
