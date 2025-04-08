Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.14. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 465,827 shares traded.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 260,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 86,420 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

