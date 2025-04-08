VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 400.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.15. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 181,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VolitionRx by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

