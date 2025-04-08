W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after acquiring an additional 906,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

