Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 4,802 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

