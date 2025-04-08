Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,756 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 91,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

