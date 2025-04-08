Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $417,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $159.27 and a 12 month high of $195.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $187.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.9117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

