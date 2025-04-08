Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 238.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 57,979 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 80,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 52,464 shares during the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

