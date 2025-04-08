Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $384,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,508,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after buying an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,337 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

