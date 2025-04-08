Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.