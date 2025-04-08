Waterloo Capital L.P. Reduces Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.84. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.