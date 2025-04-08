Waterloo Capital L.P. Reduces Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.84. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
