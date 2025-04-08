Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 230 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 12.8 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $229.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

