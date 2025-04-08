Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 235 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.19.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $323.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

