Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Announces Earnings Results

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WMLLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 98,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,859. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.45.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
