Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Announces Earnings Results

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS:WMLLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 98,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,859. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

