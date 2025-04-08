WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 274.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.