Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,923 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $39,986,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $9,684,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,399,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 62,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -550.00%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $255,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,998. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,463.60. This represents a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275. 25.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

