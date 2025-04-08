Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,864,000 after buying an additional 149,124 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after buying an additional 393,997 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after buying an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $802,036,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $572.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $674.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $772.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.83 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

