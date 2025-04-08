Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 658,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 41,147 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 57,622 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

