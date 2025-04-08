Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $687,000 Holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBLD. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,365,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 480,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 96,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

