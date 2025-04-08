Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $861,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 632,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,941,851.33. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

