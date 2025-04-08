Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

