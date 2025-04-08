Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 520,898 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 3,592.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,898 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $28,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JANX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,601 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,602,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 941.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 288,402 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $107,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,768.85. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,206 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,141,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,582,722.74. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 3.27.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

