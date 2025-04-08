Wellington Management Group LLP Has $21.84 Million Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,315,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Payoneer Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 498,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 388,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYO

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.