Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PONY. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth about $144,973,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,700,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,220,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,808,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Pony AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ PONY opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67. Pony AI Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pony AI

Pony AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.