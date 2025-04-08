Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,334,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PONY. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth about $144,973,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,700,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,220,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,808,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000.
NASDAQ PONY opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67. Pony AI Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $23.88.
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
