Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,068 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VEON were worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in VEON by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,740,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,192,000 after acquiring an additional 159,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of VEON from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of VEON opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.39. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VEON had a positive return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 81.71%.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

