Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,815,571 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 958,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after buying an additional 610,163 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

