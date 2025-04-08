Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 253,502 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,502 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $25,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $554,572.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,548.16. The trade was a 28.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $622,712.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,622.13. This represents a 54.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

