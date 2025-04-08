Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 44,483 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,483 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $25,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 153.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 134.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.42. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

