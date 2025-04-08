Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 55,630 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,630 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

