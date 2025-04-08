Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Avient were worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avient by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avient by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Avient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

