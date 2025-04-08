Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,470.12.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG traded down $19.69 on Tuesday, reaching $1,229.86. 365,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,381. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,342.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,328.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after buying an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,268,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

