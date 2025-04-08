Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $91,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,531,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,047,000 after buying an additional 1,194,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

