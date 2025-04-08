Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $89,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

ZWS opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

