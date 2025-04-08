Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $83,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

