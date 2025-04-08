Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $109.58 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $109,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Markel Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,678.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,417.65 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,865.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,740.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

