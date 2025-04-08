Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $82.64 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 25,307.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,710 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $82,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,039,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,094,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,299,000 after buying an additional 1,123,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after buying an additional 866,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,032,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,616,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

