Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 68,241 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,819,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PPL were worth $91,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1,092.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.08%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,951.32. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

