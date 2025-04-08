Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 30,289 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $100,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $532.54 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.18.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

